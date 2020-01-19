British teen appeals false rape claim sentence

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus by Israeli tourists has lodged an appeal against her "unfair" conviction with the island's supreme court, her defense team said.

A British teenager, convicted of falsely accusing a group of Israelis of gang rape, covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in eastern Cyprus on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

The 19-year-old returned to Britain after she was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for three years, at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on January 7.Lawyers said if she does not receive justice in Cyprus, then they will take the case to the European Court of Justice and European Court of Human Rights.The woman has vowed to continue her fight to clear her name, and lawyers said grounds for appeal against the public mischief conviction were submitted to the supreme court on Thursday.Michael Polak, from the UK Justice Abroad group, said there were strong grounds for appeal and urged the supreme court to expedite the case so the woman does not have the conviction "hanging over her for a long time."Appeals before the Cyprus supreme court, typically, can take two to three years before they are heard.The woman's defense team argues that the trial judge was "dismissive" towards the Briton and the evidence produced in court, which did not allow for a fair trial."We hope that the Supreme Court will properly consider the numerous clear grounds as to why the conviction is unsafe and will set aside the conviction," Polak said in a statement.Polak argued the teenager's conviction is a breach of Cyprus's obligation under the human rights convention and as an EU member state.