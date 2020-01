Graphics: GT



After China and the US signed a phase one trade deal, talk of a bilateral investment treaty between China and the EU re-emerged. Can the agreement be signed in 2020? Will the EU bloc raise its demands in negotiations with China, after the latter pledged to buy US products amounting to $200 billion over the next two years? What deal does China want, and what are the major obstacles for reaching that deal? (See stories on Pages S4-5)