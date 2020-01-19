Around the world

A child interacts with a robot at the Futian high-speed railway station in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province on August 4. A week-long 5G experience event, jointly held by companies including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Shenzhen Metro, Huawei and ZTE, is taking place at the station. Photo: VCG

China's ZTE and MTN Uganda on Friday started 5G technology trials to be the first to bring the standalone 5G network to reality in east Africa.Uganda's Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said government supports the development of new technology provided it will solve people's challenges and make life easier and affordable. He was optimistic that technologies like 5G will have an impact on the economic development of the country.Chinese smart device maker Xiaomi sold thousands of air purifiers and provided urgent delivery service to customers in Canberra, the capital of Australia, which is experiencing the worst air pollution on record due to the months of wildfires in the country, according to media reports.Xiaomi provided urgent air freight and free delivery services to customers in Canberra on Thursday, according to Chinese news website guancha.cn. Xiaomi has worked to ensure supply, hoping to help solve the urgent needs in Australia.Xinhua - Global Times