What do clubs get for record fees?

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk heads the ball during the English Premier League match against Sheffield United at Anfield in Liverpool on January 2. Photo: AFP

Arsenal - Nicolas Pepe (2019) - $88m

Aston Villa - Wesley (2019) - $27m

Bournemouth - Jefferson Lerma (2017) - $30m

Brighton - Neil Maupay and Adam Webster (2019) - $24m each

Burnley - Ben Gibson (2018) and Chris Wood (2017) - $18m each

Chelsea - Kepa Arrizabalaga (2018) - $91m

Crystal Palace - Christian Benteke (2016) - $33m

Everton - Gylfi Sigurdsson (2017) - $56m

Leicester City - Youri Tielemans (2019) - $51m

Liverpool - Virgil van Dijk (2018) - $91m

Man City - Rodri (2019) - $80m

Manchester United - Paul Pogba (2016) - $108m

Newcastle United - Joelinton (2019) - $50m

Norwich City - Steven Naismith (2016) and Tim Klose (2016) - $12m each

Sheffield United - Oli McBurnie (2019) - $24m

Southampton - Jannik Vestergaard (2018) - $29m

Spurs - Tanguy Ndombele (2019) - $68m

Watford - Ismaila Sarr (2019) - $49m

West Ham - Sebastien Haller (2019) - $46m

Wolves - Raul Jimenez (2019) - $43m

Announce so and so. That has become the demand from football fans in this social media age. And it is no different this January with the transfer window open again. Where transfer rumors used to be the preserve of the tabloid back pages and club-specific premium rate phone numbers, the game has moved on, with several social media accounts dedicated to peddling rumors in the millions of followers.Instant gratification is what they want, despite the fact that most deals are months in the making. For them, the dream is a deadline-day splurge and telling fans of other clubs that it is all about "net spend." It's as if games are no longer won and lost on the pitch.Clubs are spending more than ever before. After Newcastle United finally broke their club transfer record last summer, finally signing a player for more than the 16.8 million pounds they paid Real Madrid for Michael Owen back in 2005, every club in the English Premier League has set a new transfer record in the last three years.Several clubs, such as the relegated Huddersfield Town team of last season, have broken their record several times in the same transfer window. That is modern football. So what does your money get you?The jury is out on the French winger who arrived from Lille in the summer. He is not yet proving the same value for money as previous records Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (79 million) and Alexandre Lacazette (67 million).Another recent signing, before the Brazilian arrived from Belgium the record was Darren Bent in 2011. Needs more time to be judged fairly in a mercurial Villa side.Prior to promotion to the Premier League, the Cherries had spent no more than the 2.5 million on Tokelo Rantie. Now they earn top-flight money they pay top flight prices. Colombian Lerma has become the side's defensive linchpin.It was a busy summer on the South Coast with new manager Graham Potter arriving along with a pair of new record signings, the French forward Maupay and Bristol City defender Webster.No nonsense from the Clarets who have spent the same money on a burly central defender and a burly centre forward. Very Sean Dyche.Chelsea's No.1 fee marked a departure from high-profile (and misfiring) strikers who had held the previous records. The Spanish stopper has made the No.1 shirt his own.The Eagles thought they were buying goals but the big Belgian can not buy a goal. At least former holder Andros Townsend is still performing at Selhurst Park.The Icelandic international has been a constant for the Toffees since he arrived from Swansea City and one of the few positives this season under Marco Silva.The Belgian international was much sought after when Tielemans arrived on loan but they beat out other suitors for his signature. A key part of Brendan Rodgers' unlikely title chasers.Simply put, despite costing what was a world record fee for a defender at the time, the Dutchman has proved a bargain. The former Southampton man has been the colussus on which Jurgen Klopp's champions of Europe have built their quest to end a 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England.Spanish international Rodri has had a rough ride since joining the champions. His first goal for the club came in their 3-2 loss to Norwich City and after a month out he finds himself nine points behind league leaders Liverpool. At 23 he can hope for a brighter future with the Blues.Confusion abounds with Pogba, a player United lost to Juventus for ­almost nothing before making him the most expensive footballer in history.He's clearly the most talented player at the club and his statistics prove that but United's recent run of form has been in his absence through injury.The Brazilian joined from Hoffenheim to shoulder the scoring burden of China-bound Salomon Rondon. So far he has only scored one league goal for Steve Bruce's side.Financial concerns mean that the Canaries are not signing from the same hymn sheet as the rest of the Premier League. If they do go down then it will not be having spent beyond their means.The Scotland striker has had an eventful start to life at Bramall Lane, inlcuding a drink-drive charge. He will hope to make headlines for footballing reasons.A Danish international, the former Borussia Monchengladbach defender has the ignominy of playing in the biggest home defeat in Premier League history when Saints lost 9-0 to Leicester earlier this season.The France international midfielder was greeted with wide arms and wide smiles at White Hart Lane this summer but his arrival has coincided with Spurs slipping down the table. The 22-year-old has had an injury hit campaign so far in North London.Senegal winger Sarr lit up Ligue 1 with Rennes but has yet to hit the same heights with the Hornets. Still only 21.The French striker scored four goals in his first 11 games but has not yet hit the heights of his final season with Entracht Frankfurt. Promising.Player of the season on their return to the Premier League and the club's highest scorer, Jimenez has been a surefire hit. Back to his best after a slow start to the season.