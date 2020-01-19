China's contributions to renovate Myanmar's world heritage site strengthen the 'Paukphaw' friendship

Pagodas are seen in the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, July 6, 2019. Photo: Xinhua/U Aung

The achievements of a Chinese archeological team carrying out preliminary work to repair temples in Myanmar have made for a great beginning to 2020, which marks the 70th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic ties.An archaeology team consisting of members from the Shaanxi Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage and other heritage conservation institutes and organizations in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province have finished preliminary assessments and reinforcement of Myanmar's tallest temple, Thatbyinnyu Pahto, according to the report of People's Daily.Built in Bagan city in 1144, Thatbyinnyu Pahto features unique Buddhist art and an eye-catching architectural style that has earned it the title of a "sacred landscape." It was listed as a world heritage site at the 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee in July 2019.U Kyaw Oo Lwin, director general of Myanmar's Department of Archeology, told the Xinhua News Agency that a total of 425 ancient pagodas and temples in Bagan, including the 60-meter-high Thatbyinnyu Pahto, were damaged during a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on August 24, 2016.On September 22, 2018, a signing ceremony for the exchange of Chinese aid for the Bagan Thatbyinnyu Pahto Restoration Project was held at the temple, marking the official launch of China and Myanmar's relic restoration cooperation. The Chinese archaeology team began working on the Thatbyinnyu Pahto project in April 2019.According to reports, the restoration of Thatbyinnyu Pahto will take an estimate nine years to complete."China's archeology team heading out of the country for the aid project is benefiting the Belt and Road Initiative," said Zhao Qiang, the dean of the Shaanxi Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage.