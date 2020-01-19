Photo by Sun Wei/GT
“A Bite of China” comes to London on the eve of January 15 in celebration of Chinese New Year.
This is the second year that the “A Bite of China” has come to London. Celebrity chefs from Chengdu in South West China’s Sichuan Province have brought a wealth of Sichuan ingredients and collaborated with chefs at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London to prepare a “New Year’s Dinner” for friends and supporters of China-UK cultural exchanges.
Dishes such as mapo tofu, zhong dumplings, and panda tangyuan were served.
Liu Xiaoming, Chinese Ambassador to the UK, said at the event that the New Year's Eve dinner represents thousands of years of Chinese people's best wishes for the New Year and their sincere greetings to the world.
Liu said the Happy Chinese New Year events encompass themes of hope, home and harmony. “In the ever-deeper economic globalization, win-win cooperation has turned the world into a global village that is our common home,” Liu said, adding that people should “seize the opportunities, deepen collaboration and join hands to build an open world economy and make a greater contribution to the ‘big global family.’”
"A Bite of China" is an important sub-brand of the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism of China. It has held events in the US, Spain, Russia, Korea, Egypt and other countries since 2016, and has become an important platform for promoting Chinese catering culture.