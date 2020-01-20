Outraged netizens discuss Palace Museum's paved bricks value

Photo: Sina weibo

After a woman uploaded a photo on Sina Weibo of herself standing next to her luxury SUV inside the Palace Museum where she also took selfies with her friends, discussions about the incident are still underway among Chinese netizens. The latest concern to emerge is centered on the value of the museum's paved bricks.Netizens posted a video depicting a middle-aged man explaining how expensive and valuable the bricks are based."The project cost 630,000 taels of silver. One brick cost 500,000 yuan ($72,898) considering the cost of production, construction and transportation," the man explains while sitting down inside the Palace Museum.Archaeological experts said the paved bricks are cultural relics and the damages caused from vehicles driving over them are permanent.Kong Fanzhi, former director of Beijing's Bureau of Cultural Relics told the Beijing News the paved bricks might date back to Emperor Qianlong from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). The floor bricks are damaged naturally, but have been replaced over the years, and the bricks on one square can be dated to different ages."But even the bricks that were produced during The Republic of China period (1912-1949) are under the scope of cultural relic conservation," Kong said.