Two police officers killed in Hawaii shooting

At least two police officers in Honolulu, Hawaii, were killed Sunday morning in an apparent shooting, according to local law enforcement sources.The shooting happened near Diamond Head in Honolulu. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear at this time, according to Hawaii News Now.One officer, a female, was taken to the Queen's Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died.Another officer who had been reported to be in extremely critical condition has also died, according to law enforcement sources.Soon after the shooting incident was reported, the home believed to be the scene of the shooting caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.Witnesses in the area said the fire has spread to at least four other nearby homes in the area, and Honolulu firefighters were staging nearby while waiting for police officials, who have control of the scene, to give the all-clear, according to Hawaii News Now.Several vehicles, including a marked Honolulu Police Department vehicle, were also on fire. The flames and thick smoke are visible for miles.