Ex-fishermen along Yangtze River come ashore to 'sell scenery'

File photo:Xinhua

Chen Fanyun, a 51-year-old ex-fisherman who has been fishing for 30 years in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake connected to the Yangtze River, now runs a farmhouse restaurant and receives a large number of tourists on holidays."During holidays, more than a dozen dining tables in my restaurant are full, and tourists have to wait for seats to eat," said Chen, who earned more than 50,000 yuan (about 7,290 U.S. dollars) last year.Chen lives in Nanjishan Township of eastern China's Jiangxi Province, a tiny island township of Poyang Lake where people have been fishing for generations."Fishing, however, is no longer my family's main source of income, since we opened the farmhouse restaurant in 2012. The local government funded the purchase of all the tables and chairs in my restaurant," Chen said.The Chinese government is pushing for a 10-year fishing ban in 332 key areas of the Yangtze River to protect biodiversity in the country's longest river."Nowadays, many fishermen have changed from selling fish to 'selling' the beautiful scenery of the lake," said Wan Hui, an official of the township.Wan said in recent years, the local government has organized fishermen to learn restaurant management and other skills to make them more competitive.New roads, parking lots, public toilets and other facilities have been constructed on the island township. The food festival and bird-watching festival, as well as other activities, are held every year to attract tourists.According to Wan, there are also over 40 fishermen in the township who came ashore to become "bird guides," taking tourists to bird watch.China's ecological ambition is engraved in the enhanced protection of the Yangtze and Yellow rivers, the two longest in the country, to realize a balance between economic growth and environmental protection.The 10-year ban is expected to affect over 110,000 fishing boats and nearly 280,000 fishermen in 10 provincial-level regions along the Yangtze River. There are over 300 fishing villages and more than 100,000 fishermen surrounding the Poyang Lake area.The Chinese government has promised to provide social security services, financial support and vocational training for fishermen who have to find a new way of earning a living.Fan Huayou, an official of Chemen Village in Baishazhou Township, said that by relying on the nearby wetland park and scenic spots, about 80 fishermen in the village has changed their jobs and become sailors, cleaners, security guards and waiters.Every day after breakfast, Fan Qiuwang, a 56-year-old ex-fisherman, and his wife go to work in the Poyang Lake National Wetland Park near the township where they live."I work as a sailor in the park. I am responsible for the safety of tourists, and my wife works as a cleaner. Together, we have a monthly income of 4,000 yuan, the same as we earned fishing in the past, but we are happier with our jobs now," Fan said.