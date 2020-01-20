China prosecutes over 1.81 mln criminal suspects in 2019

File photo: CGTN
Procuratorates across China approved the arrests of over 1.08 million criminal suspects and prosecuted more than 1.81 million in 2019, according to a meeting of chief procurators held in Beijing this weekend.
Over 90,000 suspects were prosecuted for mafia-style crimes in 2019, an increase of 60.3 percent over the previous year. More than 1,400 suspects were prosecuted for providing "protection umbrellas" for such crimes.
The Supreme People's Procuratorate said it has reached an agreement with the Ministry of Public Security
to intervene in all cases of mafia-style organized crime in advance, starting this year.