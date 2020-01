Paraguay troops gather in front of a prison in Pedro Juan Caballero following the escape of 76 inmates northeast of the capital city Asuncion, on Sunday. A total of 40 Brazilians and 36 Paraguayans, many of them members of a big Brazilian drug and arms-trafficking gang and described as "highly dangerous," escaped through a tunnel they had built from the prison near the border with Brazil, police said. Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP