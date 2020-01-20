China stays alert on spreading pneumonia

People wearing masks walk in front of the gate of the Peking University People's Hospital in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Li Hao/GT

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus-related pneumonia-like disease has risen to 217 in Chinese mainland including 198 in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province and five in Beijing as of Monday evening. President Xi Jinping urging the effective control of the epidemic outbreak and said that the safety and health of the people should come first.According to the Chinese national broadcaster Central China Television (CCTV) on Monday, Xi also instructed that all relevant parties should work in concert and take effective measures to resolutely contain the spread of the new virus-related disease.There are also 7 suspected virus-related cases including two in Southwest China's Sichuan Province and two in Shanghai, CCTV reported.As the number of new cases grew in recent days, the scope of infection has also expanded, which attracted much more public attention. However, there were no signs of public panic, while analysts warned that the source of the coronavirus has not yet been verified and government agencies should stay alert, suggesting more timely information disclosure and work hard on preventative measures.Global Times reporters visited hospital emergency wards in Beijing and Shanghai Monday morning where they uncovered no long lines of patients seeking treatment for fever, but noted staff nonetheless were on alert for visitors exhibiting the relevant symptoms."Patients whose body temperature is over 37.3 need to be checked for the common flu, as it is peak flu season," a nurse at Beijing Chaoyang Hospital told the Global Times on Monday. The hospital is forwarding detailed patient information to authorities as requested.Global Times reporters saw no indication of public panic, and the hospital appeared to be operating normally. Over the last month, there had been a growing number of patients with the common flu, but "not the coronavirus," the nurse said."There's no need to overreact," she said.