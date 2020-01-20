Drive into the Palace Museum developed into a game

Screenshot of the game

A Chinese game developer on Sunday published an online mini game named “Driving in the Palace Museum” and attracted a number of players. It comes as the museum continues to receive criticism after two women drove into its restricted courtyard.The game was published on a Sina Weibo account named Duliyouxikaifaxiong on Sunday, a game developer according to its introduction.In the background, the buildings look like those in the Palace Museum. Game players can control a black car, and have to jump over hurdles – stone lions – along the way. The game is free to play.As more cases of cars driving into the Palace Museum have been exposed after two women drove into its restricted courtyard, discussion over the incident continues to ferment, and the world-famous museum continues to receive criticism for "abuse of privileges."Global Times