China to lift remaining poor population out of poverty

2020/1/21

Photo:Xinhua

China will strengthen efforts in poverty alleviation this year, aiming to lift the remaining poor counties and people under the current standard out of poverty, according to a State Council executive meeting held on Monday.



The meeting urged to win the battle against poverty and secure the basic living conditions of people in straitened circumstances, mapping out major poverty alleviation tasks for 2020.



China will focus on the fight against poverty in the deeply impoverished areas located in Tibet,



The country will take measures to stimulate endogenous momentum of poverty-stricken areas by promoting industrial development and creating job opportunities.



Strict assessments on the effectiveness of poverty alleviation were also underscored at the meeting.



The meeting stressed to maintain the existing poverty alleviation policies concerning counties, villages and people that have shaken off poverty and provide timely assistance to newly impoverished people and those returning to poverty.



To consolidate the achievement of poverty eradication, the meeting called to set up long-term mechanisms targeting relative poverty.

