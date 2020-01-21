RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

This will not be a good day for sitting back and relaxing. If you want to make any progress, you will have to act proactively. Creative freedom can be yours but you will have to take some risks. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 6, 12, 16.Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Every day is an opportunity to turn over a new leaf. Even if you've failed to put your bad habits behind you in the past, it certainly won't hurt to try one more time. Think about how great it will feel if you finally succeed! ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Opportunities will be around every corner today! Keep your eyes and ears open to what is going on around you. Efforts taken to further your education will be doubly effective. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)There is no point running from your troubles as they will find you again eventually. Your best bet is to deal with these things head on. Do not let pride keep you from asking for help when you need it. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Put aside your preconceived notions and open your mind and you will be able to discover a new and much better solution to an old problem. A major financial matter will need to be dealt with today. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)By following your gut you will be able to experience things you would have missed otherwise. If you see something that speaks to you, head right toward it. Financial matters will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)While you may be busy with an important project, remember to lift up your head and take a look around you every now and then. Dedicate some time and energy to places and things that you normally don't pay much attention to. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do your best to avoid taking unnecessary risks today. While playing it safe may run counter to your adventurous nature, it will be in your best interests to wait for a better time to make any moves. Green will be your lucky color today. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)A major roadblock may disturb the peaceful calm you've worked hard to create in your life. Whatever you do, do not lose your cool. You are the only one who can restore the peace once again. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Gray skies are heading your way. Start preparing now so that you can safely navigate your way through this stormy weather when it arrives. Those close to you will be great sources of support. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)It looks like the stars are about to align for you today when it comes to romance. Do everything in your power to get out an socialize. Another opportunity like this won't be coming for awhile. ✭✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)You will have the opportunity to allow an old acquaintance to make his or her way back into your life in some form or another. Do your best to avoid traveling during rush hour today. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)This will be a good time to head somewhere different. Plan a trip with a close friend or significant other to somewhere that can broaden your horizons. This will be an excellent time to invest in the stock market. ✭✭✭✭