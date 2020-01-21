Solution

1 Not at all competent6 Get ___ of (toss)9 March Madness org.13 Printer need14 "Avengers: Endgame," e.g.16 CNN anchor Burnett17 Friendly relations18 Bonus for an employee20 Time delay21 Post-E.R. area23 Biblical spy24 "___ Malala" (2013 autobiography)25 Ran like heck27 "Works for me, I guess"30 River with piranhas32 Like early Beatles records34 Drop the ball35 QB's mistake36 Bert and Ernie, to each other37 Buck Rogers portrayer Gerard38 Undisputed truth41 Lessen in intensity43 Catch sight of44 Chicken ___ king45 Nae sayer46 The Queen's afternoon meal48 PBS relative49 Arches National Park location50 Place for touchdowns54 Cirque du ___56 Hauls into court58 Mesozoic or Cenozoic59 Corroded, with "away"61 Be too inquisitive62 Chaney of the silents63 Lady Gaga or Lizzo66 Online health resource68 End of a threat69 "Frozen" reindeer70 Utopian71 Chromebook manufacturer72 Pay stub abbr.73 Drink slowly1 Roma's country2 Polite turndown3 Real puzzle4 Gerbil, e.g., for a class5 Response to "Would I look good in this?"6 Happen again7 Hoppy brew, for short8 Type of jockey9 Staircase post10 *Seafood items served with melted butter11 Word following "fresh" or "thin"12 "Not to mention ..."15 *Thing you shouldn't pass on19 Low female voices22 *One might change your eye color26 Emotion readers28 Sound that may annoy a light sleeper29 French hub31 Picture day concern33 Cereal bar bit38 Celebrity's Twitter followers, often39 Lab supply?40 *Lot contract42 ___ con-strictor43 Dog part that may perk up45 Luxury hotel booking47 Victory that's no sweat51 Ari of MSNBC52 Bakery attractions53 Incense source, and a hint to the starred answers55 Like someone who just can't wait57 Turn over60 Dark blue63 "The Old Man and the ___"64 Spa treatment, briefly?65 Crossed paths with67 Prof's URL ender

Solution