Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/1/21 13:13:40

Solution



ACROSS

  1 Not at all competent

  6 Get ___ of (toss)

  9 March Madness org.

 13 Printer need

 14 "Avengers: Endgame," e.g.

 16 CNN anchor Burnett

 17 Friendly relations

 18 Bonus for an employee

 20 Time delay

 21 Post-E.R. area

 23 Biblical spy

 24 "___ Malala" (2013 autobiography)

 25 Ran like heck

 27 "Works for me, I guess"

 30 River with piranhas

 32 Like early Beatles records

 34 Drop the ball

 35 QB's mistake

 36 Bert and Ernie, to each other

 37 Buck Rogers portrayer Gerard

 38 Undisputed truth

 41 Lessen in intensity

 43 Catch sight of

 44 Chicken ___ king

 45 Nae sayer

 46 The Queen's afternoon meal

 48 PBS relative

 49 Arches National Park location

 50 Place for touchdowns

 54 Cirque du ___

 56 Hauls into court

 58 Mesozoic or Cenozoic

 59 Corroded, with "away"

 61 Be too inquisitive

 62 Chaney of the silents

 63 Lady Gaga or Lizzo

 66 Online health resource

 68 End of a threat

 69 "Frozen" reindeer

 70 Utopian

 71 Chromebook manufacturer

 72 Pay stub abbr.

 73 Drink slowly

DOWN



  1 Roma's country

  2 Polite turndown

  3 Real puzzle

  4 Gerbil, e.g., for a class

  5 Response to "Would I look good in this?"

  6 Happen again

  7 Hoppy brew, for short

  8 Type of jockey

  9 Staircase post

 10 *Seafood items served with melted butter

 11 Word following "fresh" or "thin"

 12 "Not to mention ..."

 15 *Thing you shouldn't pass on

 19 Low female voices

 22 *One might change your eye color

 26 Emotion readers

 28 Sound that may annoy a light sleeper

 29 French hub

 31 Picture day concern

 33 Cereal bar bit

 38 Celebrity's Twitter followers, often

 39 Lab supply?

 40 *Lot contract

 42 ___ con-strictor

 43 Dog part that may perk up

 45 Luxury hotel booking

 47 Victory that's no sweat

 51 Ari of MSNBC

 52 Bakery attractions

 53 Incense source, and a hint to the starred answers

 55 Like someone who just can't wait

 57 Turn over

 60 Dark blue

 63 "The Old Man and the ___"

 64 Spa treatment, briefly?

 65 Crossed paths with

 67 Prof's URL ender

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus