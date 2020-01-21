SolutionACROSS
1 Not at all competent
6 Get ___ of (toss)
9 March Madness org.
13 Printer need
14 "Avengers: Endgame," e.g.
16 CNN anchor Burnett
17 Friendly relations
18 Bonus for an employee
20 Time delay
21 Post-E.R. area
23 Biblical spy
24 "___ Malala" (2013 autobiography)
25 Ran like heck
27 "Works for me, I guess"
30 River with piranhas
32 Like early Beatles records
34 Drop the ball
35 QB's mistake
36 Bert and Ernie, to each other
37 Buck Rogers portrayer Gerard
38 Undisputed truth
41 Lessen in intensity
43 Catch sight of
44 Chicken ___ king
45 Nae sayer
46 The Queen's afternoon meal
48 PBS relative
49 Arches National Park location
50 Place for touchdowns
54 Cirque du ___
56 Hauls into court
58 Mesozoic or Cenozoic
59 Corroded, with "away"
61 Be too inquisitive
62 Chaney of the silents
63 Lady Gaga or Lizzo
66 Online health resource
68 End of a threat
69 "Frozen" reindeer
70 Utopian
71 Chromebook manufacturer
72 Pay stub abbr.
73 Drink slowly
DOWN
1 Roma's country
2 Polite turndown
3 Real puzzle
4 Gerbil, e.g., for a class
5 Response to "Would I look good in this?"
6 Happen again
7 Hoppy brew, for short
8 Type of jockey
9 Staircase post
10 *Seafood items served with melted butter
11 Word following "fresh" or "thin"
12 "Not to mention ..."
15 *Thing you shouldn't pass on
19 Low female voices
22 *One might change your eye color
26 Emotion readers
28 Sound that may annoy a light sleeper
29 French hub
31 Picture day concern
33 Cereal bar bit
38 Celebrity's Twitter followers, often
39 Lab supply?
40 *Lot contract
42 ___ con-strictor
43 Dog part that may perk up
45 Luxury hotel booking
47 Victory that's no sweat
51 Ari of MSNBC
52 Bakery attractions
53 Incense source, and a hint to the starred answers
55 Like someone who just can't wait
57 Turn over
60 Dark blue
63 "The Old Man and the ___"
64 Spa treatment, briefly?
65 Crossed paths with
67 Prof's URL ender
Solution