Learning Chinese

Chat attack
worry
焦虑
(jiāolǜ)
A: As soon as I think about going home for Chinese New Year, I start to worry. My nosy relatives will definitely ask me all kinds of questions and I'll just have to smile through it all. It's really annoying.
一想到过年回家我就开始焦虑。爱管闲事的亲戚肯定要问我各种问题,我还得保持微笑。好烦。
(yīxiǎnɡdào ɡuònián huíjiā wǒjiù kāishǐ jiāolǜ. ài ɡuǎnxiánshì de qīnqī kěndìnɡ yào wènwǒ ɡèzhǒnɡ wèntí, wǒ háiděi bǎochí wēixiào. hǎofán.)
B: I'm worried about what gift to give for Chinese New Year. How do I show I'm sincere without going over my budget? I also have a bunch of little brothers and sisters I have to give a red envelope to.
我焦虑的是过年送礼。怎么能显得自己有诚意,又不会超出预算呢？我还有一堆弟弟妹妹要给红包。
(wǒ jiāolǜ de shì ɡuònián sònɡlǐ. zěnme nénɡ xiǎndé zìjǐ yǒu chénɡyì, yòu búhuì chāochū yùsuàn ne? wǒ háiyǒu yīduī dìdì mèimèi yàoɡěi hónɡbāo.)
A: Let's just not go home for Chinese New Year.
干脆不回家过年了吧。
(ɡāncuì bù huíjiā ɡuònián le ba.)
B: Okay, come over my place and we'll watch shows and play games.
行,来我家里追剧打游戏吧。
(xínɡ, lái wǒjiālǐ zhuījù dǎ yóuxì ba.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT