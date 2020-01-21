Learning Chinese

worry焦虑(jiāolǜ)A: As soon as I think about going home for Chinese New Year, I start to worry. My nosy relatives will definitely ask me all kinds of questions and I'll just have to smile through it all. It's really annoying.一想到过年回家我就开始焦虑。爱管闲事的亲戚肯定要问我各种问题,我还得保持微笑。好烦。(yīxiǎnɡdào ɡuònián huíjiā wǒjiù kāishǐ jiāolǜ. ài ɡuǎnxiánshì de qīnqī kěndìnɡ yào wènwǒ ɡèzhǒnɡ wèntí, wǒ háiděi bǎochí wēixiào. hǎofán.)B: I'm worried about what gift to give for Chinese New Year. How do I show I'm sincere without going over my budget? I also have a bunch of little brothers and sisters I have to give a red envelope to.我焦虑的是过年送礼。怎么能显得自己有诚意,又不会超出预算呢？我还有一堆弟弟妹妹要给红包。(wǒ jiāolǜ de shì ɡuònián sònɡlǐ. zěnme nénɡ xiǎndé zìjǐ yǒu chénɡyì, yòu búhuì chāochū yùsuàn ne? wǒ háiyǒu yīduī dìdì mèimèi yàoɡěi hónɡbāo.)A: Let's just not go home for Chinese New Year.干脆不回家过年了吧。(ɡāncuì bù huíjiā ɡuònián le ba.)B: Okay, come over my place and we'll watch shows and play games.行,来我家里追剧打游戏吧。(xínɡ, lái wǒjiālǐ zhuījù dǎ yóuxì ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT