Chinese Consulate General hosts Lunar New Year Gala in New York

Students write Chinese calligraphy during a New Year gala for Chinese and international youth in New York, the United States, Jan. 19, 2020. The great hall of the Chinese Consulate General in New York was filled with joyful laughter, beautiful melodies and the smell of dumplings on Sunday night. Some 200 Chinese, U.S. and other international college students gathered here for a Lunar New Year Gala to welcome the Year of the Rat. Photo:Xinhua

A student tastes dumplings during a New Year gala for Chinese and international youth in New York, the United States, Jan. 19, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Students make dumplings during a New Year gala for Chinese and international youth in New York, the United States, Jan. 19, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Students make dumplings during a New Year gala for Chinese and international youth in New York, the United States, Jan. 19, 2020. Photo:Xinhua