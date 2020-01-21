Tiger Leaping Gorge Jinsha River Bridge under construction

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/21 14:36:41

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2020 shows the construction site of the Tiger Leaping Gorge Jinsha River Bridge in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The two sides of the bridge were joined together on Monday. With a total length of 1,017 meters, the bridge is a key project of the construction of the Shangri-La-Lijiang expressway. Photo:Xinhua


 

