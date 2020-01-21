Red-billed leiothrixes seen at Xihu Park in Fuzhou, Fujian

Red-billed leiothrixes forage at Xihu Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Red-billed leiothrixes rest at Xihu Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
Red-billed leiothrixes rest at Xihu Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 19, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
A red-billed leiothrix forages at Xihu Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
A red-billed leiothrix forages at Xihu Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua
A red-billed leiothrix rests at Xihu Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua