Lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai

People pose for a photo at a folk lantern festival at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 20, 2020. The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival illuminated Yuyuan Garden in celebration of the upcoming Year of the Rat, with Disney stars Mickey and Minnie making their debut at the show with tens of thousands of visitors from around the world. Photo:Xinhua

