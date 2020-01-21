Members of Chinese Wudang Kung Fu group perform Kung Fu show in Amman

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/21 15:00:36

Members of a Chinese Wudang Kung Fu group perform a traditional Kung Fu show to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival in Amman, Jordan, on Jan. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
