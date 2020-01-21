Huge hailstones, heavy winds tear through Canberra, Australia

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2020 shows the hailstones in the storm in Canberra, Australia. Huge hailstones and heavy winds have torn through Canberra in a storm on Monday, causing serious traffic jams and vehicle damage. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2020 shows the hailstones in the storm in Canberra, Australia. Huge hailstones and heavy winds have torn through Canberra in a storm on Monday, causing serious traffic jams and vehicle damage. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2020 shows the leaves and branches fell on the road after the hailstorm in Canberra, Australia. Huge hailstones and heavy winds have torn through Canberra in a storm on Monday, causing serious traffic jams and vehicle damage. Photo:Xinhua