Pipeline explosion kills at least 2 in Nigeria's economic hub

Firemen work at the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

At least two bodies had been recovered from the explosion site of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, an official with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Monday.Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA'S acting coordinator in Lagos, who confirmed this to Xinhua in Lagos, said several buildings and articulated vehicles were engulfed in the inferno which happened on Sunday night at Ile Epo axis of Alimosho area of the state.The raging fire caused panic among the residents of Abule Egba, Ile Epo and Ekoro road due to the thick smoke which oozed out from the explosion scene.The cause of the incident had yet to be ascertained, Farinloye said, noting that emergency responders immediately took action after receiving distress calls from some residents of the area.

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2020 shows the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo:Xinhua

Policemen stand guard at the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People gather at the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People walk past the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2020 shows the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo:Xinhua