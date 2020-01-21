Pipeline explosion kills at least 2 in Nigeria's economic hub

Firemen work at the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 20, 2020. At least two bodies had been recovered from the explosion site of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, an official with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Monday. Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2020 shows the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria. At least two bodies had been recovered from the explosion site of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, an official with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Monday. Photo:Xinhua
Policemen stand guard at the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 20, 2020. At least two bodies had been recovered from the explosion site of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, an official with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Monday. Photo:Xinhua
People gather at the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 20, 2020. At least two bodies had been recovered from the explosion site of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, an official with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Monday. Photo:Xinhua
People walk past the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 20, 2020. At least two bodies had been recovered from the explosion site of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, an official with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Monday. Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2020 shows the explosion site of a pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria. At least two bodies had been recovered from the explosion site of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, an official with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Monday. Photo:Xinhua