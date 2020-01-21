Sesame oil sellers work at oil mill in Hajjah Province, Yemen

A sesame oil seller works at an oil mill in Hajjah Province, Yemen, Jan. 19, 2020. The business of extracting sesame oil in Yemen has been passed on for centuries and is considered a source of livelihood for many families in the country. Local people use a camel to power a small gristmill for oil extraction. Photo:Xinhua

