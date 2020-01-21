Indian bakers make the world’s ‘longest’ cake

A customer cuts a Medovik cake at a cafe in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 28, 2019. Medovik is a Slavic layer cake with cream filling, often covered with cake crumbs. The main ingredients are honey, flour, butter and milk. The pastry was invented in the early 19th century and gained popularity during the Soviet era. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Hundreds of bakers in southern India came together recently to create what they said is the world's longest cake, about 6.5 kilometers.They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala's Thrissur city.The vanilla cake, 10 centimeters wide and thick, weighed at about 27,000 kilograms.About 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque blanche caps, spent nearly four hours putting it together using 12,000 kilograms of sugar and flour.Large crowds watched the event organized by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE). Naushad, the group's secretary general, said Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500 meters but their confirmation of the exact length was pending.The cake would surpass the Guinness Record held by Chinese bakers who made a 3.2-kilometer-long cake in 2018.