Indian girl remains a cut above with world’s longest teen hair

A total of 795 people wash their hair at the same time on Thursday in Taiyuan, capital city of North China's Shanxi Province in an effort to set a Guinness World Record. Photo: IC

An Indian girl has retained her crown as the teen with the world's longest hair more than a decade after she stopped getting her tresses cut following a bad salon experience.Nilanshi Patel, 17, from the small town of Modasa in Gujarat state, remains a cut above the rest according to the Guinness World Records having bettered her record of 170.5 centimeters set in December 2018 with a new length of 190 centimeters.Patel said she has not visited a hairdresser for 11 years after a hair-raising ordeal. "At six, I had a very bad experience at a local salon," she told AFP."Since then I have been apprehensive about cutting my hair. My parents accepted my wishes and now my locks have become my lucky charm."