What’s trending on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Tuesday

Together with EXO, Suzy's outfit wows fans, Zhu Yilong cheers on a doctorChen, a member of South Korean boy band EXO, released a teaser for his new song 'Alone' on Monday afternoon.The teaser shows a girl and an old man in a train station as a soft and beautiful melody plays in the background.Many Chinese netizens expressed their high anticipation for the song, which Chen produced with the help from singer Dynamic Duo."I am so surprised that the two have co-produced a song. I cannot wait for the song's release," one Chinese fan posted on Sina Weibo."The king is back! The characters in the music video teaser seem like they will have a very interesting story. We fans will always stand with EXO," another netizen posted.Photos of South Korean actress and Miss A member Suzy attending a cosmetics event have gone viral online.Suzy appeared at the event wearing a long black dress and red lipstick. She smiled sweetly to the staff and waved her hand to greet fans.Many Chinese netizens complimented her outfit and makeup."She is so pretty all the time. Her appearance might not be very delicate, but her temperament is super good. I think she has the great potential to shape many characters," one Chinese netizen commented on Sina Weibo.Chinese actor Zhu Yilong cheered on a fan of his who is a doctor in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, a city that is working to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak.The fan, who claims to be a doctor working in a hospital in Wuhan, posted on Sina Weibo recently that she will soon be getting involved in the treatment and prevention of the new coronavirus, and that while she was concerned for her safety, she was trying to be brave to live up to her responsibilities. In the post, she asked for Zhu to give her some encouragement."Cheer up. Thank you for your hard work. You must protect yourself well, then you can help more people," Zhu wrote in a post on the fan's account.Zhu's encouragement warmed many Chinese netizens."Being a doctor is a great job. We also hope you can have a happy and safe Chinese New Year," said one Chinese netizen.For the latest showbiz updates, please follow us on Twitter @GlobalTimesLife