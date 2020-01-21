Snow-covered Ulan Hada volcano group

Photos show snow-covered volcano at Ulan Hada volcano group near Ulan Qab City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulan Hada volcano group is a chain of volcanoes which stretches on for almost a thousand kilometers. The slopes of most of these are covered by forests, camouflaging their appearance. Their unmistakable conical shapes are clearly visible, rising majestically above the flat steppe. The Ulan Hada volcano group erupted during the Holocene epoch (beginning approximately over 10,000 years ago). (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Zheng)

