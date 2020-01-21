Palace Museum’s apology fails to quell public anger

Tourists visit the Palace Museum after a snowfall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2019. Beijing saw a snowfall Friday night. (Xinhua/Wang Jin)

The Palace Museum in Beijing came under fire again on Tuesday, despite its apology for allowing two women to drive their vehicle into a restricted courtyard, which had triggered netizens' questions over how the women were granted such a privilege.The photo of a vehicle parking inside the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, went viral on Friday, stoking controversy as private cars are prohibited inside the historic landmark to preserve of the cultural heritage site. The photo was uploaded on Weibo by Gao Lu, who has been identified as the Weibo user "LuxiaobaoLL."Challenged by public outrage, the Palace Museum published an apology by its curator Wang Xudong on early Tuesday morning on Sina Weibo. The announcement said the museum's deputy director and security chief have been suspended.In his apology Wang said more than 200 people were participating in an activity on January 13, a day the museum was normally closed. The designated parking lot was full, so they allowed the vehicle to park inside the palace on its main square, which was not part of the approved plan.Wang said the area has always served as a parking lot during special events.Wang admitted the incident reflected the shortcomings of internal management, and held the senior executives accountable.Meanwhile, the apology has apparently failed to quell public anger, and has set off more debate over privileges enjoyed by the rich.A netizen said that Wang's explanation wasn't believable. "I love the Palace Museum. I have been there many times and have bought cultural products of the Palace Museum, but now I'm disappointed in the museum," wrote the netizen.Some netizens questioned why the museum avoided any mention of the treatment or punishment of Gao, saying preferential treatment was given only to those who have the right connections and wealth. It's not known if Gao was punished, or what punishment she might face.Gao claimed on social media she is married to He Gang, the grandson of Chinese revolutionary hero He Changgong, who joined the Party in 1922, a year after it was established.Some also criticized Wang's apology was a "cop out" for suggesting that vehicles were not prohibited from parking inside the palace grounds.According to media reports, former Palace Museum director Shan Jixiang said vehicles are banned from entering the ancient gate and into the palace grounds as they are at Buckingham Palace in the UK and the Palace of Versailles in France as it's a matter of respecting culture.In 2015, Shan reportedly said no vehicles would be allowed to park inside the palace within five years, as efforts aimed at protecting cultural relics were being increased, netizens said."That is why the credibility of Wang's statement wears off bit by bit," said a netizen.Global Times