J-10 fighter jets execute routine patrol mission

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command prepares to taxi out for takeoff for a routine patrol mission on January 17, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

Ground crew members assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform a pre-flight systems check before launching a J-10 fighter jet for a routine patrol mission on January 17, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

An airman piloting a J-10 fighter jet waits in a hot pit area for the approval to take off during a routine patrol mission organized by an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command on January 17, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off from the runway for a routine patrol mission on January 17, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off from the runway for a routine patrol mission on January 17, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off from the runway for a routine patrol mission on January 17, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)