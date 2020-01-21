New edition of biography of Chinese diplomat Wellington Koo unveiled at Shanghai Library

The donation ceremony Photo: Courtesy of Qian Yanfeng

Wellington Koo Photo: Courtesy of Qian Yanfeng

A new edition of a book about legendry Chinese diplomat Wellington Koo was unveiled at the Shanghai Library on Thursday when copies were donated to the library to mark the 132th birthday of the Republic of China (1912-49) era diplomat.Debuting in 2006, The Life of a Diplomat in Modern China, published by the Shanghai Cishu Press House, explores Koo's life and his diplomatic contributions to China in the early 1900s. The book includes 10 chapters with a bilingual introduction to Koo and his achievements.Koo became well-known around the world after he demanded that Japan return Shandong Province to China. After Western powers refused his claims, the Chinese delegation at the Paris Peace Conference refused to sign the Treaty of Versailles at the signing ceremony.After the donation ceremony, guests watched a video of a concert about Koo which was recorded in New York in 2019.