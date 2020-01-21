Son-in-law from Sri Lanka sends red packets to Chinese families

A man from Sri Lanka who married a woman in East China celebrates Chinese New Year on January 25 this year with his Chinese family. Screenshot from The Paper

A man from Sri Lanka who married a woman in East China will celebrate Chinese New Year on Saturday with his Chinese family and has prepared red packets to send his best wishes.The foreign son-in-law accompanied his wife to buy couplets and red packets containing lucky money at a shop in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, before Chinese New Year, according to a video posted by The Paper on Sina Weibo."When I first celebrated Chinese New Year with my wife at her hometown, my father-in-law gave me a red packet and I was very confused about what it was," the man said."Now I understand red packets are best wishes for Chinese people." This year, the man bought many red packets containing lucky money as gifts for children and relatives.In the video, the man and his wife paste couplets on the window and teach their son the Chinese characters on the red couplets.There is another man from Tanzania bought many gifts to celebrate the Chinese New Year with his mother-in-law in China, according to a report from Beijing-based NBD News.Global Times