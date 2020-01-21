Woman punished for panties over license plate

A light pink pair of panties are seen blocking the top of a car license plate in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province, recently. The female motorist was fined and punished by police. Screenshot from Sina Weibo

A female motorist from South China's Hainan Province recently felt a little embarrassed after she was fined and punished by traffic police for blocking her car's back license plate with a pair of panties.Some citizens in Haikou called traffic police after they were astonished to find a pair of light pink panties covering the top of a white car's rear plate, Knews reported.The driver, surnamed Wang, was quickly stopped by traffic police. Burying her face in her hands, she explained that her action was just a prank.The woman was fined 100 yuan ($14.56), received 12/12 penalty points, and also had her driving license temporarily confiscated after police confirmed that the woman had not committed any other violations, said a police officer in a video posted by Knews.The woman, told police that she felt embarrassed and would never do such a stupid thing again, Knews reported.Some netizens criticized the woman's action as "brainless," and said it deserved a harsher punishment, saying that it was also a disrespectful and irresponsible act to other drivers."Why did she only cover up the back plate of her car?" commented a Net user."Probably because she has no spare panties," said another.Knews