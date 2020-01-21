Man wins 6,000-kg Spring Festival goods, shares with whole village

Wang Yanglin, man from a poor village in Central China became the lucky winner of almost 6,000 kilograms of goods for Spring Festival, including food and televisions, and decided to share them with the whole village. Screenshot from Pear Video

A man from a poor village in Central China became the lucky winner of almost 6,000 kilograms of goods for Spring Festival, including food and televisions, and decided to share them with the whole village.Wu Yanglin, who was born in the 1990s in a village of Hunan Province, was touched by fortune before Chinese New Year on January 25 this year. He brought Spring Festival goods worth almost 1 million yuan ($145,100), which he reportedly won online, back to his hometown, according to a report by Pear Video.The goods include televisions, dish-washing machines and a variety of food and drinks. A video posted by Pear Video shows several trucks bringing the goods into the village.Wu decided to distribute the goods to all the villagers to make sure they could have a happy Spring Festival. The villagers gathered at the village square and waited for their gifts in the video.Some villagers loaded goods on their motorbikes happily. "Thanks Yanglin! He is so lucky and kind as he is willing to share his fortune with us," one of the villagers said in the video.Pear Video