More and more young people in China are entering big cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to work and live after graduation. However, while enjoying the convenience of urban life and high salaries, they also suffer from loneliness, anxiety and challenges. This situation has ignited hot debate and discussions on social media platforms and is even reflected in many TV dramas.The ongoing TV series Still Not Enough is one such drama, centering on young people dealing with life and love in the big city. Chen Jiong (Han Geng) has established a good career for himself, but is having trouble when it comes to romance and settling down for good. Fortunately, or perhaps unfortunately, he ends up meeting someone he might be destined for.According to the show's producer Liu Sisi, Chen's pressure does not only come from inside, but also from the outside through people such as his colleagues, family members and girlfriends. She said the drama series hopes to remind audiences to share their inner worlds.TV shows such as Still Not Enough often tackle issues such as the growth of young people and one's sense of responsibility to their career and family.Online statistics show that a large number of young people are afraid of marriage and even talking about it. Perhaps this explains why the series has managed to earn 300 million views on streaming sites and user-generated content related to the show have received up to 200 million views on short video platform TikTok.Liu said that for various reasons, young people today don't like to share the feelings behind their fears, even with those they are close with."What we need to do is to raise people's awareness toward this issue, so we can face it right on," she said.Zhao Yi, a scholar from Shanghai Normal University, has established two key criteria for a good urban series: delving into the feelings of people today and portraying stories in a realistic manner. In this way, Still Not Enough can be considered a successful example of a good series.