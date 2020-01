President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), visits an ecological wetland of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2020. Xi visited the wetland to examine the protection and pollution treatment of the lake during an inspection tour to the province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

