Learning Chinese

Chat attack
donation fraud
诈捐
(zhàjuān)
A: Some fund-raising platforms are taking advantage of people's sympathy to satisfy their personal desires.
现在有些募捐平台利用人们的同情,满足私欲。
(xiànzài yǒuxiē mùjuān pínɡtái lìyònɡ rénmén de tónɡqínɡ, mǎnzú sīyù.)
B: No way. Are they just pretending to be a charity to carry out donation fraud?
不会吧？难道他们打着慈善的旗号进行诈捐？
(búhuì ba? nándào tāmén dǎzhe císhàn de qíhào jìnxínɡ zhàjuān?)
A: Yup. One previously said it was helping a poor schoolgirl and received 450,000 yuan. But then, not a single cent reached the girl.
是啊。之前他们声称要帮助一个贫困女学生,收到了45万元,结果这笔钱也没有送到她的手上。
(shì a. zhīqián tāmén shēnɡchēnɡ yào bānɡzhù yīɡè pínkùn nǚxuéshēnɡ, shōudào le sìshíwǔ wànyuán, jiéɡuǒ zhèbǐqián yěméiyǒu sònɡdào tā de shǒushànɡ.)
B: Do these people have no conscience? If they profit off this, they will get theirs sooner or later.
他们没有良知的吗？这种钱都赚,迟早要遭报应的。
(tāmén méiyǒu liánɡzhī de ma? zhèzhǒnɡ qián dōuzuàn, chízǎo yào zāo bàoyìnɡ de.)
A: And they will be punished by the law.
他们会被绳之以法的。
(tāmén huìbèi shénɡzhīyǐfǎ de.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT