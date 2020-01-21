Learning Chinese

donation fraud诈捐(zhàjuān)A: Some fund-raising platforms are taking advantage of people's sympathy to satisfy their personal desires.现在有些募捐平台利用人们的同情,满足私欲。(xiànzài yǒuxiē mùjuān pínɡtái lìyònɡ rénmén de tónɡqínɡ, mǎnzú sīyù.)B: No way. Are they just pretending to be a charity to carry out donation fraud?不会吧？难道他们打着慈善的旗号进行诈捐？(búhuì ba? nándào tāmén dǎzhe císhàn de qíhào jìnxínɡ zhàjuān?)A: Yup. One previously said it was helping a poor schoolgirl and received 450,000 yuan. But then, not a single cent reached the girl.是啊。之前他们声称要帮助一个贫困女学生,收到了45万元,结果这笔钱也没有送到她的手上。(shì a. zhīqián tāmén shēnɡchēnɡ yào bānɡzhù yīɡè pínkùn nǚxuéshēnɡ, shōudào le sìshíwǔ wànyuán, jiéɡuǒ zhèbǐqián yěméiyǒu sònɡdào tā de shǒushànɡ.)B: Do these people have no conscience? If they profit off this, they will get theirs sooner or later.他们没有良知的吗？这种钱都赚,迟早要遭报应的。(tāmén méiyǒu liánɡzhī de ma? zhèzhǒnɡ qián dōuzuàn, chízǎo yào zāo bàoyìnɡ de.)A: And they will be punished by the law.他们会被绳之以法的。(tāmén huìbèi shénɡzhīyǐfǎ de.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT