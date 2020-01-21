RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Although there are times you feel you need to be by yourself, you should try to socialize more over the holiday. This is a rare chance to expand your circle of friends. Your luck with money is looking up. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 14, 18.Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Don't leave anything that you can finish today until tomorrow. The coming holiday week will be very busy for you and your loved ones, leaving you little time to play with. Try to get major tasks out of the way as soon as you can. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will succeed beyond your wildest dreams if you follow through on your imagination and take a chance on a new idea. You will find romance in the most unexpected of places. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You may want to go on the defensive as the next few days may be more difficult than you originally anticipated. This will not a good time to take risks, so stick to what you are confident will work. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)If you are looking to get ahead financially, this will be a good time to look into new investment opportunities. Some private time spent with someone close to you is sure to greatly benefit your relationship. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)A change in wardrobe is sure to go a long way toward helping you get a fresh start for the new year. Feeling confident in the way you look is sure to have a positive impact on other aspects of your life. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)If you want something done right today, you will have to do it yourself. Your understanding of what you want will allow you to achieve an outstanding level of precision. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Don't stress too much about the troubles you are currently facing. Your intelligence and wit will allow you to survive even the darkest of days and your luck is about to take a turn for the better. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Tonight will be a great time to go out for a relaxing evening. Finish work as soon as possible and make some plans with friends. Keep your distance from those who only see the negative side of things. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Although no one likes it when misfortune strikes, sometimes bad luck can lead to greater opportunities further down the line. It all depends on how you want to look at things. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)A lucky break will give you exactly what you need, but you will have to act fast. Taking part in artistic endeavors will provide inspiration in other areas of your life. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)An old friend who you haven't heard from for quite some time will reach out to you. It would be best to avoid narrow roads and long staircases today. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Don't be afraid to reach for the stars. You will only be able to achieve great things by setting your sights high. An unexpected encounter could lead to something more if you are willing to open your heart. What have you got to lose? ✭✭✭✭