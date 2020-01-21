Xi inspects former site of wartime university

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the former site of the National Southwest Associated University (NSAU) in southwest China's Yunnan Province, in the afternoon on Jan. 20, 2020. The NSAU was a coalition between Peking and Tsinghua universities in Beijing, and Tianjin's Nankai University during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Xi visited the museum commemorating the university, and learned about the history of the institution when its teachers and students dedicated themselves to the country during the war. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

