Puzzle

1 Senate race prize5 Story of Medusa, e.g.9 Period12 Let happen13 "Gotta go!"14 Lapel decoration15 *Face protectors for net protectors (see letters 4 to 7)17 Cubes in a cup18 Decide19 Canadian nickname for $2 coin20 What worrywarts do21 Classic film holder23 Cubs great Sammy24 Cannon sound25 Second story, perhaps27 *Escape room feature (2 to 5)30 Isle of ___32 Lodging options33 Genre hidden in "canned music"36 What might help you get a tan?37 Sty female38 Reggae relative39 Lightsaber or blaster41 Civil rights leader John43 *Iron filler at brunch (5 to 8)45 Country of Everest's South Base Camp49 Game with people pegs50 Enterprise rival52 Songwriter Guthrie53 Aspiring MBA's exam54 City southeast of Merced56 Pomeranian's fluff57 Its 1971 ed. came with a magnifying glass58 Tart garnish for a drink, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters60 Twitter profile blurb61 Eats in style62 Office plants, often63 Quaint lodging64 Hit with a newspaper, say65 Big rig1 Like a ramp2 On cloud nine3 '90s-'00s CD sender4 Irritating sort5 Is serious6 "No, you're not!" retort7 Little one8 Eagle-landed link9 Paragons10 *Nondairy grain drink (4 to 7)11 Once more12 Greek market13 Removes wrinkles from16 Dawn deity20 "And ___ begins ..."22 Deep, as a voice24 Arrive casually26 "Nailed It!" host Byer28 Website with DIY guides29 Org. that inspects bags31 Here today, ___ tomorrow33 Disgusted reaction34 *Poker request (4 to 7)35 Mob figure37 Many practice misogyny40 Deflating noise41 Rave performance42 Squid's home44 Spot for a sailboat46 Business image business47 Ones who have lost their senior status?48 Like a grainy pic51 ___-Caps53 Mongolian death worm's desert, it's said54 Texter's "Just saying ..."55 Send-___ (farewell parties)58 Six-pt. NFL plays59 Levi's alternative

Solution