Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Senate race prize
5 Story of Medusa, e.g.
9 Period
12 Let happen
13 "Gotta go!"
14 Lapel decoration
15 *Face protectors for net protectors (see letters 4 to 7)
17 Cubes in a cup
18 Decide
19 Canadian nickname for $2 coin
20 What worrywarts do
21 Classic film holder
23 Cubs great Sammy
24 Cannon sound
25 Second story, perhaps
27 *Escape room feature (2 to 5)
30 Isle of ___
32 Lodging options
33 Genre hidden in "canned music"
36 What might help you get a tan?
37 Sty female
38 Reggae relative
39 Lightsaber or blaster
41 Civil rights leader John
43 *Iron filler at brunch (5 to 8)
45 Country of Everest's South Base Camp
49 Game with people pegs
50 Enterprise rival
52 Songwriter Guthrie
53 Aspiring MBA's exam
54 City southeast of Merced
56 Pomeranian's fluff
57 Its 1971 ed. came with a magnifying glass
58 Tart garnish for a drink, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters
60 Twitter profile blurb
61 Eats in style
62 Office plants, often
63 Quaint lodging
64 Hit with a newspaper, say
65 Big rig

DOWN
1 Like a ramp
2 On cloud nine
3 '90s-'00s CD sender
4 Irritating sort
5 Is serious
6 "No, you're not!" retort
7 Little one
8 Eagle-landed link
9 Paragons
10 *Nondairy grain drink (4 to 7)
11 Once more
12 Greek market
13 Removes wrinkles from
16 Dawn deity
20 "And ___ begins ..."
22 Deep, as a voice
24 Arrive casually
26 "Nailed It!" host Byer
28 Website with DIY guides
29 Org. that inspects bags
31 Here today, ___ tomorrow
33 Disgusted reaction
34 *Poker request (4 to 7)
35 Mob figure
37 Many practice misogyny
40 Deflating noise
41 Rave performance
42 Squid's home
44 Spot for a sailboat
46 Business image business
47 Ones who have lost their senior status?
48 Like a grainy pic
51 ___-Caps
53 Mongolian death worm's desert, it's said
54 Texter's "Just saying ..."
55 Send-___ (farewell parties)
58 Six-pt. NFL plays
59 Levi's alternative
Solution