 ACROSS

  1 Senate race prize

  5 Story of Medusa, e.g.

  9 Period

 12 Let happen

 13 "Gotta go!"

 14 Lapel decoration

 15 *Face protectors for net protectors (see letters 4 to 7)

 17 Cubes in a cup

 18 Decide

 19 Canadian nickname for $2 coin

 20 What worrywarts do

 21 Classic film holder

 23 Cubs great Sammy

 24 Cannon sound

 25 Second story, perhaps

 27 *Escape room feature (2 to 5)

 30 Isle of ___

 32 Lodging options

 33 Genre hidden in "canned music"

 36 What might help you get a tan?

 37 Sty female

 38 Reggae relative

 39 Lightsaber or blaster

 41 Civil rights leader John

 43 *Iron filler at brunch (5 to 8)

 45 Country of Everest's South Base Camp

 49 Game with people pegs

 50 Enterprise rival

 52 Songwriter Guthrie

 53 Aspiring MBA's exam

 54 City southeast of Merced

 56 Pomeranian's fluff

 57 Its 1971 ed. came with a magnifying glass

 58 Tart garnish for a drink, or a hint to the starred answers' indicated letters

 60 Twitter profile blurb

 61 Eats in style

 62 Office plants, often

 63 Quaint lodging

 64 Hit with a newspaper, say

 65 Big rig

DOWN



  1 Like a ramp

  2 On cloud nine

  3 '90s-'00s CD sender

  4 Irritating sort

  5 Is serious

  6 "No, you're not!" retort

  7 Little one

  8 Eagle-landed link

  9 Paragons

 10 *Nondairy grain drink (4 to 7)

 11 Once more

 12 Greek market

 13 Removes wrinkles from

 16 Dawn deity

 20 "And ___ begins ..."

 22 Deep, as a voice

 24 Arrive casually

 26 "Nailed It!" host Byer

 28 Website with DIY guides

 29 Org. that inspects bags

 31 Here today, ___ tomorrow

 33 Disgusted reaction

 34 *Poker request (4 to 7)

 35 Mob figure

 37 Many practice misogyny

 40 Deflating noise

 41 Rave performance

 42 Squid's home

 44 Spot for a sailboat

 46 Business image business

 47 Ones who have lost their senior status?

 48 Like a grainy pic

 51 ___-Caps

 53 Mongolian death worm's desert, it's said

 54 Texter's "Just saying ..."

 55 Send-___ (farewell parties)

 58 Six-pt. NFL plays

 59 Levi's alternative

Solution



 

