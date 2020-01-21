Chinese embrace warmer festival traditions

Photo: Screenshot of Li Ziqi Weibo account

Chinese people have been innovating their way of celebrating Lunar New Year in recent years, but this year, many of them decided to go back to the traditional, idyllic way of celebrating, under the influence of online celebrities whose ability of selling goods also stimulated economy.People booking a "Li Ziqi style of celebrating Spring Festival" have soared 280 percent at China's biggest online travel agency, according to statistics sent to the Global Times by trip.com group.Li Ziqi is a Chinese food and country-life blogger, entrepreneur and internet celebrity known for creating food and handicraft preparation videos in her hometown of rural Pingwu, Mianyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, often from basic ingredients and tools using traditional Chinese techniques.The travel programs include watching traditional local opera, cooking traditional food in the traditional way in the countryside and reliving Spring Festival rituals such as praying at temples.Many who chose to celebrate the holiday in this way were parents hoping to reconnect with their Chinese traditions, trip.com group said.Celebrities strived to take advantage of the holiday season sales rush."Lipstick king" Li Jiaqi and Wei Ya, both celebrities selling goods on Taobao, Alibaba's e-commerce platform, participated in online marketing battles.One shopper told media that she bought 34 commodities in one week under the influence of online celebrities."They are just too kind and they can influence people easily. It's hard to resist," the woman told local media.Short video platforms Douyin and Kuaishou announced they would cooperate with e-commerce platforms and promote commodities to consumers.Global Times