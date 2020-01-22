Maintenance checks on fighter jets in north China

Ground crew members assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command perform maintenance checks on a fighter jet in the shelter prior to a flight training exercise on January 8, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dai Ke)

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxi their newly modified fighter jet out of an aircraft shelter for a flight training exercise on January 8, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dai Ke)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on January 8, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dai Ke)

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command take off in tactical formation during a flight training exercise on January 8, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dai Ke)