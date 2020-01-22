Tourism enriches local people in Jilin, China

Children play ice-slide in Sihe Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. With abundant resources of ice and snow, Shulan City enriches local people by developing popular tourist destinations in winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Ma'anling Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. With abundant resources of ice and snow, Shulan City enriches local people by developing popular tourist destinations in winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Sihe Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. With abundant resources of ice and snow, Shulan City enriches local people by developing popular tourist destinations in winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Wu Qingrong cleans snow at her homestay in Ma'anling Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. With abundant resources of ice and snow, Shulan City enriches local people by developing popular tourist destinations in winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Photo taken on Jan. 21, 2020 shows a homestay of Russian style in Sihe Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. With abundant resources of ice and snow, Shulan City enriches local people by developing popular tourist destinations in winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Ma'anling Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. With abundant resources of ice and snow, Shulan City enriches local people by developing popular tourist destinations in winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)