S.Korea posts lowest growth in a decade

Photo taken on Feb. 22, 2019 shows the Lotte World Tower and other buildings in Seoul, South Korea. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

South Korea's economy expanded at its slowest pace for a decade last year, the central bank said Wednesday.The world's 12th-largest economy grew 2.0 percent in 2019, down from 2.7 percent the previous year and the worst performance since 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.Slowing growth presents a challenge for the South, which enjoyed a decades-long boom known as the "Miracle on the Han" but where a highly educated youth now struggles to find good jobs and frustration is mounting over inequality.President Moon Jae-in has been criticized for a controversial economic policy featuring public spending increases and the concept of "income-led growth," which has seen the minimum wage rise more than 30 percent in three years. Opponents say it hurts those it is intended to help by raising employment costs.The trade-dependent economy slowed "due to factors such as a decrease in semiconductor prices," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a statement."While the growth of government consumption expanded, construction and facilities investment contracted as private consumption expenditure and export growth slowed," it said.Growth in the fourth quarter was higher at 2.2 percent year-on-year, the BOK said, boosted by government spending to offset weaker private consumption growth, which rose by 1.9 percent last year, its slowest in six years.Moon's administration is set to raise public spending 9.1 percent this year and spend 30 percent of its infrastructure budget in the first quarter, ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for April.