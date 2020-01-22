Around the world

A Fuxing bullet train runs through a bridge in Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 9, 2020. The CR200J Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains started to run on the high-speed railway linking Panzhihua and Kunming on Thursday. As the train goes into service, travel time between the two cities is slashed from about 5.5 hours to about two. Photo:Xinhua

Chinese leading real estate company Greenland has organized a consortium with partners including Chinese financing platform MinIPO to compete for a wholesale digital banking license in Singapore, according to the Singapore-based Business Times.The group intends to build a digital bank that will tap China's financial technology to serve small and medium-sized enterprises in Singapore, leveraging the resources and capabilities of the joint parties, the report said.Portugal's train operator Metro do Porto on Tuesday signed a contract for the acquisition of 18 light rail vehicles from China's CRRC Tangshan Co Ltd, with maintenance for five years.The total value of the contract reached 49.6 million euros ($55 million).