Figuratively Speaking

Li Qi (R) shifts duty with her colleague at a railway station in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 21, 2020. The Spring Festival is the biggest occasion for family reunion across China, but for the family of 6-year-old Zhang Anzhe, reunion opportunities are rare. Zhang's father Zhang Peng is a policeman working at the Shijiazhuang Railway Station police office while his mother Li Qi is a chief conductor on trains between Shijiazhuang and Wuhan. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)



925 million

The number of trips including flights, trains and boats in the first 12 days of China's 2020 Spring Festival travel rush, up 2.5 percent year-on-year.

 

1,002.78 tons

China's gold consumption in 2019, a 12.91 percent decrease year-on-year.

 

1.21 trillion yuan

($175.3 billion)

The revenue of above-scale internet enterprises in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 21.4 percent.



