Figuratively Speaking

Li Qi (R) shifts duty with her colleague at a railway station in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 21, 2020. The Spring Festival is the biggest occasion for family reunion across China, but for the family of 6-year-old Zhang Anzhe, reunion opportunities are rare. Zhang's father Zhang Peng is a policeman working at the Shijiazhuang Railway Station police office while his mother Li Qi is a chief conductor on trains between Shijiazhuang and Wuhan. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

