Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2020 shows the buildings shrouded in heavy dust in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

A man walks in heavy dust in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)