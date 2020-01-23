Wuhan to close outbound travel because of coronavirus

An employee of Wuhan train station in Central China's Hubei Province observes passengers' body temperature on January 21 amid outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia. Photo: China News Service



Wuhan is to suspend bus and subway services in the city and close outbound travel at train stations and airports from 10am Thursday amid the escalating epidemic of coronavirus, according to a statement released by city authorities early on Thursday.



Wuhan residents are being encouraged to stay in the city if they have no specific reason to leave. It's not known when transportation services will resume normal operations.





