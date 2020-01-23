Winter tourism boosts homestays in NE China

Wu Qingrong cleans snow at her homestay in Ma'anling Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)With abundant resources of ice and snow, Shulan City in northeast China's Jilin enriches local people by developing popular tourist destinations in winter.
Children play ice-slide in Sihe Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Ma'anling Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Sihe Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)