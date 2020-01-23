Winter tourism boosts homestays in NE China

Wu Qingrong cleans snow at her homestay in Ma'anling Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

With abundant resources of ice and snow, Shulan City in northeast China's Jilin enriches local people by developing popular tourist destinations in winter.Growing winter tourism has given the homestay business a shot there.

Children play ice-slide in Sihe Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Ma'anling Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Aerial photo shows the snow scenery in Sihe Village of Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)